Tshwane municipal workers protest over council tussle affecting service delivery
Workers affiliated to Samwu marched outside the Tshwane offices on Thursday, expressing their unhappiness about the state of poor governance in the municipality.
JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane municipal workers have threatened court action against the council if service delivery doesn’t improve in the metro.
Workers affiliated to South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) marched outside the Tshwane offices on Thursday, expressing their unhappiness about the state of poor governance in the municipality.
The metro has faced several scandals including the resignation of mayor Stevens Mokgalapa the appointment of unqualified employees and several court battles.
Samwu’s Mpho Tladinyane said the Tshwane council had not been able to sit and carry out its duties for a few months now.
He said it was detrimental to the governance of the metro.
“In the last few months, the council has not been sitting and when it does, it collapses. So the council is therefore unable to deal with serious matters such as the adjustment budget, which is supposed to be finalised by the end of February.”
Tladinyane said if the council did not sit, they would approach the courts.
“We will give them until the end of February for council to sit and take a decision.”
Earlier this year, Gauteng local government MEC Lebogang Maile suspended council speaker Katlego Mathebe only to rescind that decision four days later.
[In pics] SAMWU members currently marching to Tshwane house to deliver a memorandum of demands based on governance failure in the City. Regional Chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi leading the march! pic.twitter.com/1IxIrz4kwh— SAMWU Official (@SAMWUnion) February 7, 2020
