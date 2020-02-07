Teacher says teen accused of kidnapping CT baby was in class
Karabo Tau (18) allegedly posed as a social worker in Khayelitsha to earn the trust of the mother before she took two-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane in Parow three weeks ago.
CAPE TOWN - The alibi of a teenager accused of abducting a baby has been corroborated.
Karabo Tau (18) allegedly posed as a social worker in Khayelitsha to earn the trust of the mother before she took two-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane in Parow three weeks ago.
On Thursday, her bail hearing was postponed to next week, while 22-year-old Eli Kibunda will also appear in connection with the case next Wednesday.
Xhosa teacher at Claremont High School, Thokozile Godana, has told the court she's 100% sure Karabo Tau sat in the front of the classroom between 2pm and 3pm on 16 January.
#KhayelitshaBaby The matter is expected to start any time from 14:00pm. LI pic.twitter.com/5XZsotJ6OT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 6, 2020
The school's IT manager Johan Thompson also showed the court CCTV footage of Tau leaving her Xhosa class and speaking to a fellow learner that afternoon.
Thompson noted that while the date on the video footage was correct, the time was 20 minutes ahead, adding it was not possible to alter the date and time after footage was recorded.
The State has raised the possibility that the date could also be incorrect and then suggested the video had been tampered with.
Tau was last to testify and confidently claimed that police coerced her into writing a statement saying that she took the child and handed him over to someone else.
She insisted that she had never before seen Kwahlelo Tiwane or his mother, who has testified that she was convinced the accused had posed as a social worker named Monica.
