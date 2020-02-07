Steps being taken to lessen number of strikes - Labour Dept
The Industrial Action Report stated that the number of working days lost per 1,000 employees increased between 2016 and 2018.
CAPE TOWN - Despite almost losing more than R250 million due to industrial action, government said that the country was not strike prone.
According to the Industrial Action Report, most strikes occurred when workers' pay demands were not met.
The Department of Labour and Employment said that steps were being taken to lessen the number of strikes.
However, when compared to 2014, the figure shrunk from 670 to 76.
Despite the lost days, it's been concluded that South Africa was not 'strike prone' when compared with other emerging countries.
The data was derived from incidents recorded by small, medium and large companies and the report found that employees and employers were both losers when it came to strikes.
The current strike trend showed a higher number of unprotected action in 2018 than in the previous year.
Government has called on union leaders to address illegal strikes and wanted collective bargaining strengthened.
