Somerset Mall probing cause of latest roof collapse
Somerset Mall said that engineers and consultants were investigating how and why a section of the roof collapsed.
CAPE TOWN - Somerset Mall said that an investigation was under way to determine the cause of a roof collapse.
When emergency services arrived on the scene on Thursday, it was clear that ceiling panels and steel beams had caved in.
Mall management said that no injuries were reported but the City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services said that two people were treated on the scene.
It's not the first time such an incident occurred at the mall.
Following a roof collapse in 2018, a full audit was conducted of the affected area and the surrounding mall's ceiling and bulkhead structures.
Management said that remedial action was taken and no further concerns were identified.
Yesterday, the area affected by the latest roof collapse was cordoned off but other parts of the complex were open to shoppers.
