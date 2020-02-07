SAA jobs cuts inevitable, say business rescue practitioners

This comes as the state-owned entity prepared to implement more drastic measures in a bid to save costs by discontinuing flights to 11 destinations.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) business rescue practitioners on Thursday said that job cuts at the airline were inevitable but steps were being taken to minimise them.

From the end of this month, all domestic routes excluding Cape Town and Johannesburg would be cancelled indefinitely, while the airline would only operate five routes internationally.

As expected, key unions at SAA were fighting this.

SAA said it had no choice but to reduce its workforce.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola disagreed: “We have said that we reserve our rights in terms of what action we are going to take but we are looking at all our options in relation to responding to what we see as a provocation.”

SAA would also sell off some of its assets to help claw some money back into the business.

Aviation expert Guy Leitch said this would provide some relief.

SAA believed these restructuring plans would help the airline avert total collapse.