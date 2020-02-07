SA travellers back from China want coronavirus screening in SA stepped up

A South African who recently returned from China was now under quarantine at a KwaZulu-Natal hospital. He told Eyewitness News how he was initially turned away from hospital after showing flu symptoms.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans who had recently travelled through China were calling on government and general practitioners to urgently step up screening processes for the coronavirus.

A South African who recently returned from China was now under quarantine at a KwaZulu-Natal hospital.

He told Eyewitness News how he was initially turned away from hospital after showing flu symptoms.

The 28-year-old, who teaches in China, arrived back in KZN for vacation three weeks ago and was concerned as he showed flu symptoms.

But he said that doctors thought he was overreacting and gave him a Panado.

"I went to the GP but he didn't have the kit to test for the virus. He said he was going to treat me for flu. He gave me a flu shot which made me collapse on the street. I went to the hospital and they've kept me here."

The teacher was then placed under quarantine for three days at a Pietermaritzburg hospital before the test results came back negative.

Meanwhile, another South Africa Stephanie Koch, who travelled with her husband to Hong Kong, said that he was still battling with flu-like symptoms.

She said that she was unable to get him tested for the coronavirus and was being sent from pillar to post.

"The GP seemed to be very casual about it, she then said we must just carry on and if it gets really bad, we can come to her and she'll test but they can't test at this stage."

Both have called for general practitioners and hospital staff to be more informed about the coronavirus and make testing more accessible.

There is no confirmed coronavirus case here in South Africa, however, more than 600 people have died in the outbreak, the vast majority of them in China.

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said that, on average, it was testing 20 South Africans per day for the coronavirus.

The NICD's Cheryl Cohen has confirmed just a short while ago that no one had tested positive for the virus.

