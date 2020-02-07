View all in Latest
SA Express board seeks legal advice after being placed under business rescue

The court handed down the ruling on Thursday after transport and logistics company Ziegler filed an application last month.

one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The board of South African (SA) Express on Thursday said the airline was now seeking further legal advice after the High Court judgment placed it under business rescue.

The court handed down the ruling on Thursday after transport and logistics company Ziegler filed an application last month.

The service provider wants to recover outstanding fees amounting to R11.3 million owing since 2017.

SA Express conceded there were "disputes" with the supplier, adding it was dealing with this in an orderly process.

Meanwhile, Solidarity said it was guarding against retrenchments after Thursday’s ruling.

The union's head of legal Anton van der Bijl said: “Irrespective of whether there are financial difficulties or not, Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act deals with things that need to be complied with, so business rescue practitioners must go through a retention process prior to retrenching employees.”

