‘Rogue unit’ saga: NPA withdraws charges against former SARS officials
The trio was accused of spying on the Scorpions in 2007, while that unit was prosecuting disgraced former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi.
JOHANNESBURG - National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi has on Friday announced the withdrawal of charges against Ivan Pillay, Andries Janse Van Rensburg and Johan Van Loggerenberg.
In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority said: “The NDPP has informed relevant prosecutors and the lawyers representing the accused of this decision.”
The trio was accused of spying on the Scorpions in 2007, while that unit was prosecuting disgraced former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi.
“The essential allegations are that Pillay and Van Rensburg authorised the installation of surveillance equipment at offices of the Directorate of Special Operations (DSO) in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the interception of communication at those offices, without an interception direction,” the statement added.
The NPA said Batohi had concluded that there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution in this matter.
“The essential allegations are that Pillay and Van Loggerenberg, whilst in the employ of SARS gave, or agreed to give, to a certain individual (name withheld) an unauthorised gratification of approximately R100 000 in cash, in relation to the exercise or performance of the said individual’s powers duties and functions within the scope of his employment relationship. In the alternate charge, Pillay and Van Loggerenberg are alleged to have given, or agreed to give to the said individual, an illegal gratification.”
More in Local
-
At least 4 pupils die in Gauteng schools this week
-
Ramaphosa questions SAA route cancellations
-
Chelsea Brink (12) launches Backabuddy campaign to support vulnerable CT youths
-
Tshwane municipal workers protest over council tussle affecting service delivery
-
DA’s George Mayor Melvin Naik must give reasons why she shouldn’t be fired
-
Capetonians gear up for tennis spectacular – Nadal vs Federer charity match
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.