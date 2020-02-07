‘Rogue unit’ saga: NPA withdraws charges against former SARS officials

The trio was accused of spying on the Scorpions in 2007, while that unit was prosecuting disgraced former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi.

JOHANNESBURG - National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi has on Friday announced the withdrawal of charges against Ivan Pillay, Andries Janse Van Rensburg and Johan Van Loggerenberg.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority said: “The NDPP has informed relevant prosecutors and the lawyers representing the accused of this decision.”

The trio was accused of spying on the Scorpions in 2007, while that unit was prosecuting disgraced former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi.

“The essential allegations are that Pillay and Van Rensburg authorised the installation of surveillance equipment at offices of the Directorate of Special Operations (DSO) in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the interception of communication at those offices, without an interception direction,” the statement added.

The NPA said Batohi had concluded that there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution in this matter.

“The essential allegations are that Pillay and Van Loggerenberg, whilst in the employ of SARS gave, or agreed to give, to a certain individual (name withheld) an unauthorised gratification of approximately R100 000 in cash, in relation to the exercise or performance of the said individual’s powers duties and functions within the scope of his employment relationship. In the alternate charge, Pillay and Van Loggerenberg are alleged to have given, or agreed to give to the said individual, an illegal gratification.”