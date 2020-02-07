Rand falls as business confidence weakens

The rand had a torrid January, losing around 8% to the greenback as fears of the impact on global growth from the coronavirus outbreak triggered heavy selloff of emerging market assets.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened early on Friday, dragged lower by a bounce in the dollar and data that showed business confidence in the country fell, underlining the struggles faced by the local economy.

At 0630 GMT, the rand was 0.12% weaker at R14.9200 per dollar, extending a 1% slide in the previous session as selling was spurred by China deciding to halve tariffs on some US goods.

The resumption of nationwide power cuts by state firm Eskom last week rattled the last remaining rand bulls, with a slide in business confidence index on Thursday further encouragement for investors to sell the currency.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s monthly business confidence index slipped to 92.2 in January from 93.1 in December.

“Technically, yesterday’s move on the USD-ZAR raises the real possibility of a move back toward the R15.000/$ handle, with a bull flag evolving,” analysts at ETM wrote in a note.

So, expect more gains for the pair in the near term, especially if today’s non-farm payrolls data comes out strong.”

Bonds were also weaker, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 paper up 1.5 basis points to 7.925%.