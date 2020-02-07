Protesting UWC students damage campus property
The institution's academic programme has been suspended after the student representative council called for a suspension over a rash of grievances.
JOHANNESBURG – Some property at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) has been damaged during a student protest on Friday.
UWC's Gasant Abarder said: “There was damage to property at the part of students including the throwing of bricks at windows. Public order policing moved in to disperse the protesting students.”
Abarder said the registration process was continuing while police patrol the campus.
