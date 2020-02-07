Ntuli hopes to show SA ‘new way of doing politics’, if elected DA leader
Mbali Ntuli announced her candidacy for DA leader in Rosebank on Friday afternoon, hoping to fill the top post after Mmusi Maimane resigned last year.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Democratic Alliance (DA) youth leader Mbali Ntuli said if elected party leader, she would work to clear the confusion about what the organisation stands for.
The DA has been mired in what some have described as an identity crisis.
Former party leader Mmusi Maimane resigned from the organisation last year, saying the DA was no longer best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all.
Ntuli announced her candidacy for the top post at a briefing in Rosebank on Friday.
She said she intended to bring back fairness to the party and had the vision and experience to lead the organisation.
“We are going to the forefront to show that there’s a new way that we can do politics.
She said the party’s leadership must have the credibility to win over South Africans.
“I think it’s a very serious concern that South Africa has seen us airing our dirty laundry for the past few months, and I know that it’s made them lose their faith in us.”
Ntuli intends to use the organisation’s upcoming policy conference to ventilate the views of ordinary members about the identity of the party.
WATCH: Mbali Ntuli announces her candidacy for DA leader
