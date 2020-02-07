Mkhwebane wants court to stop parliamentary process to have her removed

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane lodged papers in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is going to court to try and stop a parliamentary process aimed at removing her from office.

She lodged papers in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

Her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said: “Firstly, she wants the courts to force the National Assembly to halt the process currently under way to have her removed from office, pending a declaration on whether the rules are constitutional, as well as the setting aside of those rules.”

The application comes at a crucial time in the process. Friday was the initial deadline for political parties represented in Parliament to submit names to serve on an independent panel to look into the motion to remove the Public Protector. However, Parliament issued a statement late on Friday in which it indicated that the deadline was extended to Wednesday.

"National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has written to parties advising them of the extension of the deadline for nominees to serve on the independent panel of experts, which will conduct a prima facie assessment of the motion proposing removal from the Office of Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

"The deadline, initially set for today, has been extended to Wednesday, 12 February. This follows requests to allow political parties represented in the National Assembly more time to submit nominees," a statement from Parliaments reads.

The DA brought the motion, saying she was not fit to be the Public Protector.

The passing of new rules by the National Assembly governing how to remove heads of chapter nine institutions opened the way for the speaker to accept the motion.

But Mkhwebane has questioned the constitutionality of the new rules.