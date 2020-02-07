Mbali Ntuli: DA leadership failing to steer party in right direction
The former DA Youth Leader has been addressing a press briefing in Rosebank, announcing her candidacy to contest the position of national leader.
JOHANNESBURG - Mbali Ntuli on Friday said the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s current leadership was failing to steer the party in the right direction.
Ntuli penned a letter to party representatives, describing the DA as being in a deep crisis and permanent state of damage control.
It comes after Mmusi Maimane unceremoniously resigned as DA leader last year.
Ntuli is expected to go head to head with Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, Gauteng leader John Moodey and interim leader John Steenhuisen amongst others.
