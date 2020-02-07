Liverpool fans must savour 'dream season' - chairman
Liverpool is on course for a first league title in 30 years with Juergen Klopp’s side winning 24 out of 25 games for a 22-point lead over champions Manchester City - the biggest of any leader at the end of a matchday in English top-flight history.
LONDON - Liverpool fans should savour the club’s “dream season” in the Premier League as they may never see another like it, chairman Tom Werner has said.
Liverpool is on course for a first league title in 30 years with Juergen Klopp’s side winning 24 out of 25 games for a 22-point lead over champions Manchester City - the biggest of any leader at the end of a matchday in English top-flight history.
“I keep telling everyone to really savour this, the record that we’ve kept so far - I don’t think it’s going to come along again so quickly,” Werner told reporters.
“We haven’t accomplished anything yet but at the same time everybody, not just Liverpool fans, can appreciate the brand of football that’s on display.
“As a supporter this has been a dream season so far, every weekend we seem to find a different star to laud ... we’ll have time to enjoy this even more at the end of the season.”
Liverpool are also the holders of the Champions League and Club World Cup trophies.
“I am (pinching myself). I’m enjoying every weekend,” Werner added. “This is a team that really enjoys playing football and there’s a certain character quality they have on the pitch and off the pitch.”
Liverpool return to league action at bottom side Norwich City on 15 February.
More in Sport
-
Kobe Bryant memorial planned at Lakers' home arena – report
-
Tendulkar likens Australia's Labuschagne to himself
-
Sharks sink Highlanders in Dunedin
-
England to join South Africa's cancer cause by sporting pink kits
-
South African swim star Schoeman banned for doping
-
Bulls name a strong side for the Stormers clash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.