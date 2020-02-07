Is Cyril Ramaphosa’s Presidency the worst?

The African Transformation Movement has officially submitted its motion of no confidence in the president to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, who said she was considering the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has described Cyril Ramaphosa’s Presidency as the “worst”.

The party has on Friday officially submitted its motion of no confidence in the president to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, who said she was considering the matter.

The ATM said Ramaphosa failed to deal with the high levels of unemployment and inequality. The party said he did not meet his commitment to growing the economy.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula said: “Look at the figures; make a comparison on the day he took office and now, the unemployment rate is higher and [so is] irregular expenditure.”