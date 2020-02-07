Huge welcome expected to greet Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi on return home

Tunzi will be arriving at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday and South Africans are encouraged to welcome her in Joburg, Cape Town and her hometown in the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is expected back in the country this weekend for her official homecoming tour.

Tunzi will be arriving at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday and South Africans are encouraged to welcome her in Joburg, Cape Town and her hometown in the Eastern Cape.

Her welcome celebration will be attended by the current Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier and a performance by the Soweto Gospel Choir before she tours the city in an open-top bus.

Fans who wish to attend the welcome at the airport will be able to travel free of charge with the Gautrain from Pretoria, Midrand, Marlboro and Park stations.

Miss SA's Werner Wessels: "We are all so excited to welcome Zozbini back to South Africa and to celebrate her historic win. We cannot wait to celebrate with her and have the whole of South Africa join in the celebration."