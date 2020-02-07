Govt ready 'to do as many things as possible' to address SA's energy crisis

The Mineral Resources and Energy Department cited the gazetting and implementation of the integrated resource plan as a critical step to ensuring energy security for the mining industry and the rest of the country.

CAPE TOWN - Government said that it would do everything possible to address the country’s energy crisis which was throttling the country.

As the Investing in African Mining Indaba drew to a close on Thursday, the Mineral Resources and Energy Department stated South Africa had created an enabling regulatory and policy environment for investment.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that a key pillar in the country’s economy was a solid mining and energy industrial complex.

Earlier this week, Mantashe stressed that government was creating an environment that was conducive for mining.

"We are engaging, we are talking, we agree on many things that we should do and we are prepared to do as many things as possible, with the hope that by this time next year, we'll be able to say there's construction inside, building energy outside of Eskom."

In a bid to improve intra-continental trade, Mantashe met with ministers from Angola, Botswana and the Central African Republic.