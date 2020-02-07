Govt ready 'to do as many things as possible' to address SA's energy crisis

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
Go

Govt ready 'to do as many things as possible' to address SA's energy crisis

The Mineral Resources and Energy Department cited the gazetting and implementation of the integrated resource plan as a critical step to ensuring energy security for the mining industry and the rest of the country.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe addressing the annual Investing in Africa Mining Indaba on 3 February 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Picture: @GwedeMantashe1/Twitter
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe addressing the annual Investing in Africa Mining Indaba on 3 February 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Picture: @GwedeMantashe1/Twitter
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Government said that it would do everything possible to address the country’s energy crisis which was throttling the country.

As the Investing in African Mining Indaba drew to a close on Thursday, the Mineral Resources and Energy Department stated South Africa had created an enabling regulatory and policy environment for investment.

The department cited the gazetting and implementation of the integrated resource plan as a critical step to ensuring energy security for the mining industry and the rest of the country.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that a key pillar in the country’s economy was a solid mining and energy industrial complex.

Earlier this week, Mantashe stressed that government was creating an environment that was conducive for mining.

"We are engaging, we are talking, we agree on many things that we should do and we are prepared to do as many things as possible, with the hope that by this time next year, we'll be able to say there's construction inside, building energy outside of Eskom."

In a bid to improve intra-continental trade, Mantashe met with ministers from Angola, Botswana and the Central African Republic.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA