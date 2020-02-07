Forensic pathologist testimony expected to reveal how Neil Aggett died
An apartheid inquest into anti-apartheid activist Neil Agget’s death found he had committed suicide but his family disputed this.
JOHANNESBURG - Forensic pathologist Dr Steve Naidoo is expected to continue his testimony on Friday at the inquest into anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett's death.
On Thursday, the expert outlined the likely causes of the wounds Aggett sustained.
He died in detention in 1982 at the infamous John Vorster Square now known as the Johannesburg Central Police Station.
Aggett’s family may be a step closer to finding out how the trade unionist died, with Naidoo revealing how some of the wounds inflicted on him suggest he may have been hanged.
Naidoo said his medical records could conclusively say whether Aggett was unconscious before he was found hanged.
He’s expected to conclude his testimony on Friday.
