Eskom will update you this evening on load shedding for this weekend
The utility had warned of a high probability of continuing rolling blackouts until Sunday, despite an earlier plan to switch the lights back on from Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said it would only be able to inform the public on Friday evening whether load shedding would go ahead over the weekend.
The utility had warned of a high probability of continuing rolling blackouts until Sunday, despite an earlier plan to switch the lights back on from Friday.
Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Today we will meet at 5 pm to make the final call on what shall happen on Saturday and Sunday. We will probably also give an outlook for the following week, at that meeting. We will update the market at around 7 pm."
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 7, 2020
Date: 7 February 2020
Stage 2 rotational loadshedding is currently being implemented and there is a high probability of loadshedding over the weekend @SABCNewsOnline@TimesLIVE @ewnupdates @eNCA @IOL @Newzroom405 @TheSAnews pic.twitter.com/h2U96wzw3i
Eskom said due to the high number of unplanned outages; it has been using its emergency gas turbines and storage schemes to supplement capacity.
It said these reserves needed to be replenished to full levels during the weekend.
As a result, City Power has also implemented stage 2 load shedding.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “We have still not recovered from the problems that we had with generation at Kelvin sub-station. The repairs are still ongoing there.”
Meanwhile, Lenasia South residents have been without electricity since Friday morning after City Power implemented an emergency outage due to cable theft at a major substation.
Teams are on-site to replace the cable and repair damaged equipment.
Mangena said supply should be restored by Friday evening.
“The problem with cable theft is that it costs the city millions of money that we could have used for other services. Currently, it is inconveniencing the people of Lenasia South.
Timeline
-
Busa: Cosatu plan to use pension funds to save Eskom mustn't affect taxpayers
-
Cosatu says govt, business, social partners on board with plan to save Eskom
-
De Ruyter facing a challenge to turn Eskom around, says Germany's Merkel
-
Eskom says no rush hour respite for Friday, high chance of weekend power cuts
More in Business
-
Users slam ‘abusive’ Telkom as mobile network down
-
Rand falls as business confidence weakens
-
Unions lash SAA for 'failing to consult' employees over cancelled routes
-
Consumers spending 64% of income to service debts - report
-
Busa: Cosatu plan to use pension funds to save Eskom mustn't affect taxpayers
-
SAA jobs cuts inevitable, say business rescue practitioners
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.