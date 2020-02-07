Eskom says no rush hour respite for Friday, high chance of weekend power cuts

However, the utility said it hadn’t given up on the plan, which was aimed at easing severe congestion on the roads between 6am and 9am and then again between 4pm and 6pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday said it won’t be able to suspend load shedding during Friday’s peak hour traffic periods.

Eskom said the power system remained unreliable, leaving the utility with no choice but to continue with stage 2 load shedding on Friday.

The cash-strapped utility also warned there was a high probability of rolling blackouts over the weekend.

