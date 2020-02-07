England to join South Africa's cancer cause by sporting pink kits
Funds raised from the ODI will go towards the Breast Care Unit at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.
BENGALURU - England will join hosts South Africa in raising funds for breast cancer charities by wearing a limited edition pink kit when the two teams play each other in the third one-day international (ODI) in Johannesburg on Sunday.
It will be the ninth time that South Africa have played in their traditional home ‘Pink Day’ match, but the first time their opponents have also pledged their support to the charitable initiative by sporting similar kits.
“We’ve been proud to supply South Africa with pink jerseys for the past four years and to have both teams stepping out in special jerseys for the first time will be a special moment,” kit supplier New Balance’s head of cricket Liam Burns said.
Fans will be also able to purchase the limited edition England kits from the England and Wales Cricket Board store, where it will be available from Friday.
South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI in Cape Town by seven wickets on Tuesday. The second ODI is on Friday in Durban.
