EC suspect due in court after man murdered in ‘jealous rage’
It's understood the suspect had seen his girlfriend standing with the victim on a previous occasion.
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of murdering another during a jealous rage is expected to appear in court on Friday in Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape
It's understood the suspect had seen his girlfriend standing with the victim on a previous occasion.
On Wednesday night, when he spotted the victim again, things escalated. The police's Jackson Manatha explained: “The suspect, once he saw this man with his girlfriend, he believed that this man was madly in love with her. The next day, without saying any words, he drew his knife and stabbed him. The man passed away.”
The suspect was later arrested and is facing a charge of murder in the Flagstaff Magistrates Court.
More in Local
-
Eskom will update you this evening on load shedding for this weekend
-
Mbali Ntuli: DA leadership failing to steer party in right direction
-
UWC student protest turns violent
-
EC police hunting man who defrauded Education Dept
-
Sex harassment victim says CT call centre tried to buy her silence
-
Zikalala: KZN govt believes criminal network behind Richards Bay violence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.