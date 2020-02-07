EC suspect due in court after man murdered in ‘jealous rage’

It's understood the suspect had seen his girlfriend standing with the victim on a previous occasion.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of murdering another during a jealous rage is expected to appear in court on Friday in Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape

On Wednesday night, when he spotted the victim again, things escalated. The police's Jackson Manatha explained: “The suspect, once he saw this man with his girlfriend, he believed that this man was madly in love with her. The next day, without saying any words, he drew his knife and stabbed him. The man passed away.”

The suspect was later arrested and is facing a charge of murder in the Flagstaff Magistrates Court.