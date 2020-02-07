EC police hunting man who defrauded Education Dept
A warrant for Owen James' arrest was issued in 2016 but officers have been unable to track him down.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for a man linked to a series of fraudulent transactions involving the provincial Education Department.
The department raised the alarm when it noticed several payments had been made to illegitimate beneficiaries.
The Hawks' Anelisa Ngcakani explains: "One of the bank accounts to which these fraudulent payments were made belonged to Mr James and approximately R600,000 was allegedly deposited into his personal bank account, of which this amount was withdrawn from this bank account on the 1 April 2010."
