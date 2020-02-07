DA’s George Mayor Melvin Naik must give reasons why she shouldn’t be fired

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
Go

DA’s George Mayor Melvin Naik must give reasons why she shouldn’t be fired

Naik has been at the centre of a forensic probe that found several irregularities and corrupt transactions at the municipality.

FILE: George Mayor Melvin Naik. Picture: george.org.za
FILE: George Mayor Melvin Naik. Picture: george.org.za
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - George Mayor Melvin Naik has until the end of Friday to give the Democratic Alliance (DA) reasons why he should not be fired.

Naik has been at the centre of a forensic probe that found several irregularities and corrupt transactions at the municipality.

The DA is one step closer to ousting Naik. The party's Geordin Hill-Lewis said they would follow all the necessary steps.

“The DA has now formally written to the mayor of George to give him an opportunity on why he should not reign. He has until close of business today.”

Naik's fall from grace came when he was implicated in a forensic report.

It found that he had been involved in several corrupt activities at the council.

Most of the charges relate to a waste tender in which Naik got thousands of rands in kickback.

His head is not the only one on the chopping block though, several other municipal officials also face charges.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA