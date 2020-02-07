DA’s George Mayor Melvin Naik must give reasons why she shouldn’t be fired
Naik has been at the centre of a forensic probe that found several irregularities and corrupt transactions at the municipality.
CAPE TOWN - George Mayor Melvin Naik has until the end of Friday to give the Democratic Alliance (DA) reasons why he should not be fired.
The DA is one step closer to ousting Naik. The party's Geordin Hill-Lewis said they would follow all the necessary steps.
“The DA has now formally written to the mayor of George to give him an opportunity on why he should not reign. He has until close of business today.”
Naik's fall from grace came when he was implicated in a forensic report.
It found that he had been involved in several corrupt activities at the council.
Most of the charges relate to a waste tender in which Naik got thousands of rands in kickback.
His head is not the only one on the chopping block though, several other municipal officials also face charges.
