CSA, SACA agree on roadmap consultation process for domestic cricket restructure

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) have agreed to a roadmap consultation process concerning the review and possible restructure of domestic cricket in South Africa.

This follows the decision of the CSA Members’ Council on 31 January to rescind the previous decision taken to restructure domestic cricket to a 12-affiliate first-class structure.

In turn, SACA have withdrawn their application to the High Court as they and CSA have reached a confidential settlement agreement.

The roadmap agreement complies with SACA’s requirement to be consulted as required by the Recognition and Procedural Agreement of July 2018, which remains valid, binding and enforceable between SACA and CSA.

“This confirms that we have got our partnership relationship with SACA back on track and it will give everybody, especially our players, certainty and security on the road ahead. As we all know, our players are our biggest asset and they must be consulted when their careers are affected," said CSA acting chief executive Dr Jacques Faul.

“It is an important part of the process to encourage them to stay in our system rather than seek opportunities abroad. The aim is to complete the consultation process by the end of June 2020."

President of SACA Omphile Ramela added: “It’s a good day for cricket in South Africa. The relationship between CSA and SACA must be a constructive one. This agreement will bring stability and clarity for players and is a step in the right direction.”