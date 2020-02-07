City of CT: NHI will bring healthcare to its knees
But the cloud of uncertainty that hangs over the National Health Insurance is what could make or break the proposal.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Friday said the proposed National Health Insurance would bring primary healthcare to its knees.
The city believes the proposal has only caused uncertainty and fear.
It was responding to the public hearings facilitated by Parliament earlier this week.
Mayco member for health and community service Zahid Badroodien said they supported universal healthcare.
But the cloud of uncertainty that hangs over the National Health Insurance is what could make or break the proposal.
Badroodien said the bill in its current form ignored core primary healthcare components, which include promotive, preventative and curative care.
He said they were still in the dark about the effects of the NHI on thousands of residents reliant on the services offered by municipal clinics.
The city’s clinics manage patients with HIV, TB, hypertension, provides childcare, maternal care and dispenses chronic medications.
It was also the first point of contact with the health sector for many, he said.
The biggest objection for the city is the NHI’s proposal to have national government as the sole purchaser of healthcare services. That in effect means nationalising healthcare in South Africa.
More in Local
-
Is Cyril Ramaphosa’s Presidency the worst?
-
Ntuli hopes to show SA ‘new way of doing politics’, if elected DA leader
-
UKZN obtains court interdict after violent student protests
-
One man dies in Brits taxi violence
-
Eskom will update you this evening on load shedding for this weekend
-
EC suspect due in court after man murdered in ‘jealous rage’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.