City of CT: NHI will bring healthcare to its knees

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Friday said the proposed National Health Insurance would bring primary healthcare to its knees.

The city believes the proposal has only caused uncertainty and fear.

It was responding to the public hearings facilitated by Parliament earlier this week.

Mayco member for health and community service Zahid Badroodien said they supported universal healthcare.

But the cloud of uncertainty that hangs over the National Health Insurance is what could make or break the proposal.

Badroodien said the bill in its current form ignored core primary healthcare components, which include promotive, preventative and curative care.

He said they were still in the dark about the effects of the NHI on thousands of residents reliant on the services offered by municipal clinics.

The city’s clinics manage patients with HIV, TB, hypertension, provides childcare, maternal care and dispenses chronic medications.

It was also the first point of contact with the health sector for many, he said.

The biggest objection for the city is the NHI’s proposal to have national government as the sole purchaser of healthcare services. That in effect means nationalising healthcare in South Africa.