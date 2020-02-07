Chelsea Brink (12) launches Backabuddy campaign to support vulnerable CT youths
The Brinks family are raising funds for their safe house and supports 29 families with food hampers.
CAPE TOWN – A Cape Town non-profit organisation (NPO) is appealing for funds to help accommodate more youths in a safe house.
Katherine and Danny Brink launched Little Brinks in 2008 shortly after fostering their eldest daughter, Chelsea.
The organisation runs a safe house for abused and neglected babies and children.
Just over a year ago, their couple's 12-year-old daughter Chelsea launched a Backabuddy campaign to help raise funds for the NPO.
Katherine said this would enable the family to support even more vulnerable youths with a temporary roof over their heads, counselling and more.
“We would help all the kids from the age of 18–22 that are phased out of foster care, and get them into a safe place and they can learn a trade and be self-dependent.”
So far, close to R100,000 has been raised, but more is needed.
“This is my 12-year-old daughter’s dream, and she has gone all out and worked out that just 28,000 people need to help her achieve this with a once-off R150.”
Added to running their existing safe house, the NPO supports 29 families with food hampers and much more.
