Go

Capetonians gear up for tennis spectacular – Nadal vs Federer charity match

The Match in Africa, a charity match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, will also see comedian Trevor Noah and billionaire Bill Gates take part in a celebrity doubles match.

Spain's Rafael Nadal (R) hugs Switzerland's Roger Federer (L) after winning their men's singles semi-final match on day 13 of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on 7 June 2019. Picture: AFP
Spain's Rafael Nadal (R) hugs Switzerland's Roger Federer (L) after winning their men's singles semi-final match on day 13 of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on 7 June 2019. Picture: AFP
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The stage is set for the much-anticipated charity match between tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday.

Somerset Road in Greenpoint quickly became a hive of activity ahead of Friday night’s much-anticipated event.

Tennis fans are starting to make their way down Somerset Road; they are headed in the direction of Cape Town Stadium where this evening’s Match in Africa is set to take place.

The event features Federer and Nadal who are considered two of the greatest players in the history of the game.

The tennis stars made an appearance at the Grand Parade in the Cape Town CBD earlier on Friday.

Kenwyn resident Faizel Taliep has brought his family along to watch Nadal and Federer in all their glory.

“What can I say? The two greatest tennis players of all time. I can’t wait to watch. My son has watched them already, but I can’t wait because I am a super Nadal fan.”

The Match in Africa will also see comedian Trevor Noah and billionaire Bill Gates take part in a celebrity doubles match later this evening.

Organisers are expecting 50,000 spectators, which would mark a record attendance for a tennis match.

