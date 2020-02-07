View all in Latest
CT communities urged to protect EMS staff

Last weekend was the busiest yet, with ambulance crews racing to attend to over 6,300 incidents in the Western Cape.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Emergency medical services in the Cape is hoping for a less frenetic weekend after a busy start to 2020.

Last weekend was the busiest yet, with ambulance crews racing to attend to over 6,300 incidents in the Western Cape.

Besides dealing with thousands of calls, EMS staff also responded to incidents amid concerns over their safety.

There had already been four attacks on ambulances since the start of the year.

The provincial Health Department’s Deanna Bessick said: “Two cases involved vehicles being stoned. One was a pickpocket incident, and another was a theft incident out of a vehicle.”

One paramedic is still recovering from a recent attack. Communities are urged to help put an end to attacks on EMS staff dedicated to providing care and saving lives.

“An incident took place in Ravensmead on 19 January. The windshield was shattered and a female paramedic’s eye was injured.”

Timeline

