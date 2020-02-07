At least 4 pupils die in Gauteng schools this week
Three of the four pupils died in separate incidents on Tuesday, from causes including poisoning, while another passed away the following day.
JOHANNESBURG – At least four pupils have died at various schools in Gauteng this week.
Three of them died in separate incidents on Tuesday from causes including poisoning, while another passed away the following day.
The education also had to deal with other incidents.
This year started on a rocky note for many schools in the country with two pupils drowning in Gauteng and five others dying in Limpopo.
There were also freak accidents, bullying incidents, the rape of a pupil, the assault of a teacher allegedly by parents and vicious fighting amongst pupils.
This week four pupils died in separate incidents at schools around Gauteng – three of them in one day.
The education department said police were investigating all the incidents.
More in Local
-
‘Rogue unit’ saga: NPA withdraws charges against former SARS officials
-
Ramaphosa questions SAA route cancellations
-
Chelsea Brink (12) launches Backabuddy campaign to support vulnerable CT youths
-
Tshwane municipal workers protest over council tussle affecting service delivery
-
DA’s George Mayor Melvin Naik must give reasons why she shouldn’t be fired
-
Capetonians gear up for tennis spectacular – Nadal vs Federer charity match
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.