ANCYL task team says not deterred by coordinator Sibongile Besani's resignation

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
Go

ANCYL task team says not deterred by coordinator Sibongile Besani's resignation

Coordinator Sibongile Besani quit his position on Thursday and lashed out at the organisation for supporting President Jacob Zuma after a warrant of arrest was issued for him this week.

The ANC's national youth task team ( (NYTT) held a press briefing on 14 October 2019 following its second meeting at the weekend. (From L-R) NYTT convener Tandi Mahambehlala, coordinator Sibongile Besani, and NYTT communications manager Refilwe Lekgothoane. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
The ANC's national youth task team ( (NYTT) held a press briefing on 14 October 2019 following its second meeting at the weekend. (From L-R) NYTT convener Tandi Mahambehlala, coordinator Sibongile Besani, and NYTT communications manager Refilwe Lekgothoane. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Despite a national task team being set up to revive the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL), stark divisions have emerged within the league's leadership.

Coordinator Sibongile Besani quit his position on Thursday and lashed out at the organisation for supporting President Jacob Zuma after a warrant of arrest was issued for him this week.

The task team has since hit back at Besani, accusing him of resigning because he was reprimanded for going rogue.

The task team was established to revive the league and help it get to its elective conference.

Spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize said this would still happen: “We believe that the ANC will assist us to soldier on because we have a congress and we won’t be held back by the resignation of an individual. The members of the task team are ready to hit the ground running and make sure we bring back the ANC Youth League and take it to congress by March.”

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA