ANCYL task team says not deterred by coordinator Sibongile Besani's resignation
Coordinator Sibongile Besani quit his position on Thursday and lashed out at the organisation for supporting President Jacob Zuma after a warrant of arrest was issued for him this week.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite a national task team being set up to revive the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL), stark divisions have emerged within the league's leadership.
The task team has since hit back at Besani, accusing him of resigning because he was reprimanded for going rogue.
The task team was established to revive the league and help it get to its elective conference.
Spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize said this would still happen: “We believe that the ANC will assist us to soldier on because we have a congress and we won’t be held back by the resignation of an individual. The members of the task team are ready to hit the ground running and make sure we bring back the ANC Youth League and take it to congress by March.”
