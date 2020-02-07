ANC to submit names to serve on Parly panel to look into removing PP
Friday is the deadline for political parties represented in Parliament to submit names to serve on an independent panel to look into the motion to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Speaker Thandi Modise has accepted a Democratic Alliance (DA) motion which calls for the removal of Mkhwebane, who the party claims is not fit for the job.
This followed the passing of new rules by the National Assembly which deal with the removal of heads of Chapter Nine institutions.
Modise confirmed that Parliament had received court papers from the Public Protector, which call into question the constitutionality of the new rules.
But despite Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal challenge, Modise said that Parliament would move forward with its plan to set up an independent panel that would decide whether to move on with the motion or not.
"We will set up a panel, which will be independent. That panel will then be given the motion."
The ANC caucus has finalised its nominations for the panel and would be submitting the names to Modise on Friday morning.
Chief whip Pemmy Majodina: "Those three panel members are going to take the preliminary evidence to see if there's any need for the Public Protector, or any head of a Chapter Nine institution, to be investigated."
