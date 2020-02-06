Zanu-PF sacks official, suspends 2 others for accusing Mnangagwa ally of graft
On Wednesday, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the fight against corruption must gain momentum but warned against what he called misguided activism threatening the unity of the party.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s governing Zanu-PF party has sacked its youth secretary and suspended two other officials for accusing one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies of corruption.
After a meeting held on Wednesday, the politburo announced that the head of its youth wing Pupurai Togarepi had been removed from his position.
Two other youth officials, Godfrey Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu were suspended for a year.
They'd accused three prominent businessmen of corruption and of fuelling economic instability.
Among those they accused were Kuda Tagwirei, who is said to be a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
A party spokesperson said the allegations were made without any evidence being produced, dashing expectations the claims would lead to an investigation.
There’s been speculation that the youth leaders were working for a faction within the party; if so, it would appear that Mnangagwa has won this round.
