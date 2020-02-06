Wellington school's SGB vows to continue shutdown until more teachers assigned
The Weltevrede Secondary School has been a site of protest since the school term began.
CAPE TOWN - Learners at a Wellington school have yet to see the inside of a classroom this year as parents protest against overcrowding.
Sixty learners are made to learn in one classroom at the school.
The school governing body's Peter Julies said that they would continue to shut the school until additional teachers were assigned.
"We haven't any proof that we'll get the teachers, so we decided to send the children home until we get the additional seven or eight teachers."
The Western Cape Education Department said that it was still in the process of assigning additional staff and resources to schools in need.
