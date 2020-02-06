View all in Latest
Water Dept 'has plan' to fix water crisis in QwaQwa in wake of protests

Residents there have been provided with some water tanks after violent protests shut down the area, with residents lashing out at government for leaving them without water for years.

Water tanks delivered to QwaQwa residents in the Free State to mitigate chronic water shortages in the area. Picture: @DWS_RSA/Twitter
Water tanks delivered to QwaQwa residents in the Free State to mitigate chronic water shortages in the area. Picture: @DWS_RSA/Twitter
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation on Wednesday said it had plans to permanently fix the water crisis in QwaQwa in the Free State.

Residents there have been provided with some water tanks after violent protests shut down the area, with residents lashing out at government for leaving them without water for years.

Anger boiled over after a young child drowned in QwaQwa while fetching water from a river.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu visited the area shortly after the demonstrations and promised to hand over about 5,000 tanks as a short-term solution.

The department said the whole water system there had been damaged and needed to be overhauled.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said this might take years.

“So, we cannot sit back and say we are not going to do anything because the system has been collapsed for a long time. We have to do whatever is best we can do right now so that we can able to make sure that we reverse all the negatives that have happened over time.”

