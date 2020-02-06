Water Dept 'has plan' to fix water crisis in QwaQwa in wake of protests
Residents there have been provided with some water tanks after violent protests shut down the area, with residents lashing out at government for leaving them without water for years.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation on Wednesday said it had plans to permanently fix the water crisis in QwaQwa in the Free State.
Residents there have been provided with some water tanks after violent protests shut down the area, with residents lashing out at government for leaving them without water for years.
A total of 40 water tanks, each with 1 000 litres’ capacity, are going to be delivered to augment the existing water tanks in the area. #QwaQwa pic.twitter.com/vAXgmTO0hv— Water&SanitationRSA (@DWS_RSA) February 5, 2020
Anger boiled over after a young child drowned in QwaQwa while fetching water from a river.
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu visited the area shortly after the demonstrations and promised to hand over about 5,000 tanks as a short-term solution.
The department said the whole water system there had been damaged and needed to be overhauled.
Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said this might take years.
“So, we cannot sit back and say we are not going to do anything because the system has been collapsed for a long time. We have to do whatever is best we can do right now so that we can able to make sure that we reverse all the negatives that have happened over time.”
More in Local
-
Forensic pathologist to take stand at Aggett Inquiry today
-
Numsa, Sacca reach 'unacceptable' compromise with SAA over restructuring plans
-
ANC: Let courts do their work in Zuma matter
-
Higher demand sees power cuts extended to Friday, possibly the weekend
-
Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to use Sona to endorse its proposal to bailout Eskom
-
KZN ANC: The court is prejudiced against Jacob Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.