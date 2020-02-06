Unite Behind takes Mbalula to court over Prasa crisis
The minister dissolved Prasa’s interim board and appointed a sole administrator in December. The court application seeks to overturn that appointment.
JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group Unite Behind is taking Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to court over the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) leadership crisis.
Mbalula dissolved Prasa’s interim board and appointed a sole administrator in December. The court application seeks to overturn that appointment.
Unite Behind on Thursday said it believed it was impossible for one person to be expected to fix the “tragic chaos” of the rail service.
Secretariat member of Unite Behind Zackie Achmat said: “We are asking the court to ensure that National Treasury appoints an accounting authority from another state entity immediately. We are also asking that within three months, the minister appoints a permanent board that’s competent, ethical, professional, and qualified in terms of the Constitution and law.”
More in Local
-
Zikalala appoints a mediation team to resolve Richards Bay tensions
-
ANC in Tshwane lodges urgent court bid against speaker Katlego Mathebe
-
John Steenhuisen’s chief of staff calls it quits
-
ANC NYTT coordinator Sibongile Besani steps down
-
Solidarity welcomes court ruling placing SA Express under business rescue
-
Customers booked on cancelled SAA routes to receive full refunds
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.