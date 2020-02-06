Unite Behind takes Mbalula to court over Prasa crisis

The minister dissolved Prasa’s interim board and appointed a sole administrator in December. The court application seeks to overturn that appointment.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group Unite Behind is taking Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to court over the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) leadership crisis.

Mbalula dissolved Prasa’s interim board and appointed a sole administrator in December. The court application seeks to overturn that appointment.

Unite Behind on Thursday said it believed it was impossible for one person to be expected to fix the “tragic chaos” of the rail service.

Secretariat member of Unite Behind Zackie Achmat said: “We are asking the court to ensure that National Treasury appoints an accounting authority from another state entity immediately. We are also asking that within three months, the minister appoints a permanent board that’s competent, ethical, professional, and qualified in terms of the Constitution and law.”