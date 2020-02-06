Transnet in talks to increase coal supply to Eskom

Transnet anticipates increasing the volume of coal being transported to Eskom from 8 million tons this year to 11.5 million tons in the next financial year.

CAPE TOWN - State rail network Transnet said that it was in discussions with power utility Eskom to increase the volume of coal being transported to power stations over the next five years.

Newly appointed CEO Portia Derby, flanked by department officials, addressed delegates at the Investing in Africa Mining Indaba on Wednesday.

Chief Customer Officer, Mike Fanucchi, said that they wanted to drive the volume up to 32 million tons of coal by rail in the next five years, thereby reducing the cost of electricity.

"Our objective is to reduce the cents per kilowatt-hour because if we do that we reduce the cost of doing business in this country. We're buying a lot of electricity, we're reducing our customers' costs because they're buying a lot of electricity."

Derby said that Transnet infrastructure maintenance in this regard was vital.

On the fourth industrial revolution topic, Derby said that Transnet too had plans to technologically expand its operating systems.