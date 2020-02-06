Strikes cost SA workers R266m in wages in 2018 - Labour Dept
According to the Employment and Labour Department, work stoppages have soared over the past five years.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s workers lost an estimated R266 million in wages in 2018 due to strikes.
According to the Employment and Labour Department, work stoppages have soared over the past five years.
The department has released its industrial action report for 2018.
Burdened with an ailing economy, South Africa’s labour force is protesting now more than ever.
The industrial action report states there were more than 137,000 workers who were involved in labour disputes in 2018, close to 11% more than in 2017.
The number of work stoppages increased to 165 in 2018, up from 132 the previous year.
In 2018, more than one million working days were lost due to industrial actions.
This figure has increased by 20.7% compared to the more than 960,000 working days wasted in 2017.
The report found that the rise in the number of strikes came at a time when the country was hit by a technical recession and GDP was floundering.
More in Business
-
Transnet in talks to increase coal supply to Eskom
-
Eskom 'still battling' with unplanned breakdowns, power demand from users
-
Rand edges up as relief rally slows
-
Numsa, Sacca reach 'unacceptable' compromise with SAA over restructuring plans
-
Higher demand sees power cuts extended to Friday, possibly the weekend
-
Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to use Sona to endorse its proposal to bailout Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.