Strikes cost SA workers R266m in wages in 2018 - Labour Dept

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

Strikes cost SA workers R266m in wages in 2018 - Labour Dept

According to the Employment and Labour Department, work stoppages have soared over the past five years.

FILE: Cosatu members strike against the country's high unemployment and the unbundling of Eskom on 13 February 2019. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter
FILE: Cosatu members strike against the country's high unemployment and the unbundling of Eskom on 13 February 2019. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s workers lost an estimated R266 million in wages in 2018 due to strikes.

According to the Employment and Labour Department, work stoppages have soared over the past five years.

The department has released its industrial action report for 2018.

Burdened with an ailing economy, South Africa’s labour force is protesting now more than ever.

The industrial action report states there were more than 137,000 workers who were involved in labour disputes in 2018, close to 11% more than in 2017.

The number of work stoppages increased to 165 in 2018, up from 132 the previous year.

In 2018, more than one million working days were lost due to industrial actions.

This figure has increased by 20.7% compared to the more than 960,000 working days wasted in 2017.

The report found that the rise in the number of strikes came at a time when the country was hit by a technical recession and GDP was floundering.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA