SAA cancels more regional & international routes

The announcement was made by the state-owned airline’s joint Business Rescue Practitioners on Thursday.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) has announced that it will be cutting 11 routes indefinitely from the end of February.

These include regional and international services from Johannesburg to Abidjan via Accra, Entebbe, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Livingston, Luanda, Munich, Ndola, and Sao Paulo at the end of this month.

The announcement was made by the state-owned airline’s joint Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) on Thursday.

According to the BRPs, all other domestic destinations, including Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth would cease to be operated by SAA. Domestic routes operated by Mango would not be affected by the changes.

More to follow.

