SA Express hit with urgent business rescue court application
Transport and logistics company Ziegler filed the application in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Cash-strapped airline SA Express has been served with an urgent court application to be placed under business rescue.
Transport and logistics company Ziegler filed the application in the High Court in Johannesburg last month in a bid to recoup around R11 million in debt.
This spells more trouble for the state-owned airline, which is facing several debt-related problems.
SA Express said it was considering the contents of the judgment and intended appealing the matter.
Solidarity's Anton van der Bijl said that the judgment was a result of operational issues.
"It seems that the gist of the problems lies in poor management and decisions."
It's understood that Ziegler no longer had a contract with SA Express as the SOE cancelled the agreement in February last year.
More in Business
-
Private sector hardest hit by strikes in 2018, industrial action report finds
-
Ramaphosa: Germany deepening contribution to job growth in SA
-
Transnet in talks to increase coal supply to Eskom
-
Eskom 'still battling' with unplanned breakdowns, power demand from users
-
Rand edges up as relief rally slows
-
Strikes cost SA workers R266m in wages in 2018 - Labour Dept
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.