SA Express hit with urgent business rescue court application

Transport and logistics company Ziegler filed the application in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

A general view of an SA Express plane. Picture: SA Express.
A general view of an SA Express plane. Picture: SA Express.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cash-strapped airline SA Express has been served with an urgent court application to be placed under business rescue.

Transport and logistics company Ziegler filed the application in the High Court in Johannesburg last month in a bid to recoup around R11 million in debt.

This spells more trouble for the state-owned airline, which is facing several debt-related problems.

SA Express said it was considering the contents of the judgment and intended appealing the matter.

Solidarity's Anton van der Bijl said that the judgment was a result of operational issues.

"It seems that the gist of the problems lies in poor management and decisions."

It's understood that Ziegler no longer had a contract with SA Express as the SOE cancelled the agreement in February last year.

