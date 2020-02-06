Rescued pitbull who had ears cut off looking for new, forever home

One-year-old Cooper was admitted to the Animal Welfare Society last month after two teenagers allegedly cut off his ears with scissors before sewing them back on.

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain pitbull whose ears were hacked off will soon be ready for adoption.

They have not been arrested, but a case of animal cruelty's been opened for investigation.

It's been described as a horrific, inhumane attack on man's best friend.

While admitting her dog - known as Cooper - on 20 January, the former owner said it was her cousins who disfigured her pet.

When confronted, they admitted to this and supplied written confessions.

The Animal Welfare Society's Allan Perrins said that the attack on the defenceless animal defied logic.

"Even if they're first offenders, we hope that they do jail time. We have to send a loud and a clear message out that this type of behaviour is completely and utterly unacceptable in a civilised society."

Although he's still recovering, Cooper will soon be ready for a new home.

"Cooper is responding very well to treatment and we are hoping to find him a loving forever home very soon. So anyone out there who has the capacity to take on another furry friend, please give us a ring."

Those interested in making Cooper their new family member, are advised to contact the organisation.