Rescued pitbull who had ears cut off looking for new, forever home
One-year-old Cooper was admitted to the Animal Welfare Society last month after two teenagers allegedly cut off his ears with scissors before sewing them back on.
CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain pitbull whose ears were hacked off will soon be ready for adoption.
One-year-old Cooper was admitted to the Animal Welfare Society last month after two teenagers allegedly cut off his ears with scissors before sewing them back on.
They have not been arrested, but a case of animal cruelty's been opened for investigation.
It's been described as a horrific, inhumane attack on man's best friend.
While admitting her dog - known as Cooper - on 20 January, the former owner said it was her cousins who disfigured her pet.
When confronted, they admitted to this and supplied written confessions.
The Animal Welfare Society's Allan Perrins said that the attack on the defenceless animal defied logic.
"Even if they're first offenders, we hope that they do jail time. We have to send a loud and a clear message out that this type of behaviour is completely and utterly unacceptable in a civilised society."
Although he's still recovering, Cooper will soon be ready for a new home.
"Cooper is responding very well to treatment and we are hoping to find him a loving forever home very soon. So anyone out there who has the capacity to take on another furry friend, please give us a ring."
Those interested in making Cooper their new family member, are advised to contact the organisation.
More in Local
-
12 pupils injured after taxi overturns in Midrand
-
1 hurt in roof collapse at Somerset Mall
-
Eskom 'still battling' with unplanned breakdowns, power demand from users
-
Strikes cost SA workers R266m in wages in 2018 - Labour Dept
-
Wellington school's SGB vows to continue shutdown until more teachers assigned
-
Casac: Hlophe, Goliath should be placed on special leave
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.