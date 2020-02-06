Rand falls, stocks up as Gold Fields shines

A survey showed on Thursday that South African business confidence fell in January, resuming the downward trend seen for much of 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened on Thursday, as data showed business confidence in the economy fell at the start of the year, while concerns over the coronavirus in China and its impact on the global economy also weighed.

At 1515 GMT the rand was 1.0% weaker at 14.9000 per dollar, retreating after three consecutive days of gains following a torrid January that saw the currency shed nearly 8% on its way to a two-month low.

Africa’s most advanced economy has struggled to emerge from a deep slump in the two years since President Cyril Ramaphosa took the helm with promises to reform and is now on the cusp of losing its last investment-grade rating from Moody’s, and billions of rands of investment with it.

The state-owned power utility last week resumed nationwide blackouts, which are likely to continue through the weekend as the firm carries out long-delayed maintenance on its creaking fleet of coal plants, threatening already slack consumer demand and business activity.

Traders are looking forward to Ramaphosa’s ‘state of the nation’ address next week for clues on reform, the budget speech on Feb. 26 and Moody’s credit review shortly after that.

“We continue to wait for the big policy news of the month, namely the State of the Nation address, planned for next week, and the budget, out toward the end of the month,” RMB analyst Siobhan Redford wrote in a note.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was up 0.25%to 51,612 while the broader all-share edged 0.18% higher to 57,531.

Gold Fields was the biggest gainer on the blue-chip index, rising 3.33% to R94.86 after the company flagged higher full-year earnings.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2026 paper was down 1.5 basis points at 7.910%.