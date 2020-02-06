View all in Latest
Rand edges up as relief rally slows

At 0700 GMT, the rand was 0.08% firmer at R14.7500 per dollar, a fourth consecutive start on the front foot following a torrid January that saw the currency shed nearly 8% on its way to a two-month low.

South African rand. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
South African rand. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rand extended a relief rally on Thursday as global risk demand was revived by signs the coronavirus’ economic impact could be limited.

At 0700 GMT, the rand was 0.08% firmer at R14.7500 per dollar, a fourth consecutive start on the front foot following a torrid January that saw the currency shed nearly 8% on its way to a two-month low.

Although drugmakers and the World Health Organisation played down press reports about progress toward finding treatments for the newly identified virus, the relief of the last few sessions continued.

“Yesterday’s price action was very erratic with vacuum liquidity at times, as news of a possible vaccine treatment for the virus made the headlines. Riskier currencies all rallied hard with commodities also bouncing,” said senior trader at Standard Bank Oliver Alwar.

Risk demand was also helped by a surprise decision by China to halve tariffs on some US imports.

Locally, the newsflow and data calendar was quiet, with most traders building up positions ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘state of the nation’ next week, the budget speech on 26 February and Moody’s credit review shortly after that.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) releases its January business confidence index at 0930 GMT.

Bonds were firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 paper down 2 basis points to 7.905%.

