Ramaphosa: Germany deepening contribution to job growth in SA

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said German investors have stuck to their commitment to invest in South Africa's economy.

Ramaphosa is hosting German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Union Buildings in Pretoria for her official visit.

The pair will chair a meeting of the South Africa-Germany Bi-National Commission and will also speak to some of the 600 German companies operating here on home soil.

South Africa is Germany’s largest trading partner in Africa.

Ramaphosa, who's addressing the media at the Union Buildings, said his talks with Merkel so far had been focused on the economy and investment.

“They’ve expanded their presence in our economy and they are deepening their contribution to job growth as well. Germany has been our long-standing partner in development.”

