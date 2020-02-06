Probe after 2 people injured in Somerset Mall roof collapse
Pictures showed how steel beams and ceiling board crashed to the ground, letting light in from above.
CAPE TOWN - Somerset Mall said engineers and consultants were investigating why a roof collapsed on Thursday morning, in Somerset West, in the Western Cape. The area was cordoned off and cleaning commenced.
Mall management said no injuries were reported, but Fire and Rescue said two people were treated on the scene.
Officially, Somerset Mall management said it was part of a ceiling bulkhead that collapsed. Pictures showed how steel beams and ceiling boards crashed to the ground, letting light in from above.
Somerset West mall roof drops 😫😫 pic.twitter.com/N1XRWLDtcm— Minenhle Lupahla (@MinenhleLupahla) August 5, 2018
An investigation is under way to determine how and why it happened. But, it was not the first time the mall had a roof collapse.
Following a similar incident in August 2018, a full audit was conducted of the affected area and the surrounding mall's ceiling and bulkhead structures.
Mall management said remedial action was taken and no further concerns were identified.
