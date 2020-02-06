Private sector hardest hit by strikes in 2018, industrial action report finds

Over the past five years strikes over wages, bonuses and other benefits have skyrocketed in the country.

CAPE TOWN - Over the past five years strikes over wages, bonuses and other benefits have skyrocketed in the country.

The Department of Employment and Labour released its industrial action report for 2018.

• Strikes cost SA workers R266m in wages in 2018 - Labour Dept

Between 2014 and 2018, the majority of the South African workforce took to the streets mainly to demand better pay. The private sector saw more working days lost to strikes in 2018 than the public sector.

The passenger transport sector lost 278,516 days of work. The report showed the community services industry - which included hospitals and clinics - recorded the most industrial actions. There were 77 strikes.

Other industries hardest hit for employers were health, social services, and local government.

The manufacturing industry saw 23 strikes and 227,040 working days lost.