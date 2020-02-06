Private sector hardest hit by strikes in 2018, industrial action report finds
Over the past five years strikes over wages, bonuses and other benefits have skyrocketed in the country.
CAPE TOWN - Over the past five years strikes over wages, bonuses and other benefits have skyrocketed in the country.
The Department of Employment and Labour released its industrial action report for 2018.
• Strikes cost SA workers R266m in wages in 2018 - Labour Dept
Between 2014 and 2018, the majority of the South African workforce took to the streets mainly to demand better pay. The private sector saw more working days lost to strikes in 2018 than the public sector.
The passenger transport sector lost 278,516 days of work. The report showed the community services industry - which included hospitals and clinics - recorded the most industrial actions. There were 77 strikes.
Other industries hardest hit for employers were health, social services, and local government.
The manufacturing industry saw 23 strikes and 227,040 working days lost.
More in Business
-
Ramaphosa: Germany deepening contribution to job growth in SA
-
SA Express hit with urgent business rescue court application
-
Transnet in talks to increase coal supply to Eskom
-
Eskom 'still battling' with unplanned breakdowns, power demand from users
-
Rand edges up as relief rally slows
-
Strikes cost SA workers R266m in wages in 2018 - Labour Dept
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.