Parly not concerned by EFF’s threat to disrupt Sona, says Speaker Modise

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said presiding officers and Parliament management had not had discussions about any possible disruptions.

CAPE TOWN - Speaker Thandi Modise on Thursday said that Parliament was not concerned by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s threat to disrupt this year’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

The party had recently threatened to spoil proceedings next week if President Cyril Ramaphosa did not fire Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Ramaphosa will deliver his speech to a joint sitting on Thursday next week.

Modise said Parliament would not go out of its way to plan something extraordinary.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said presiding officers and Parliament management had not had discussions about any possible disruptions.

Modise has also announced further cuts to the Sona budget in light of the country’s struggling economy.