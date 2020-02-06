Parly not concerned by EFF’s threat to disrupt Sona, says Speaker Modise
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said presiding officers and Parliament management had not had discussions about any possible disruptions.
CAPE TOWN - Speaker Thandi Modise on Thursday said that Parliament was not concerned by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s threat to disrupt this year’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).
The party had recently threatened to spoil proceedings next week if President Cyril Ramaphosa did not fire Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Ramaphosa will deliver his speech to a joint sitting on Thursday next week.
Modise said Parliament would not go out of its way to plan something extraordinary.
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said presiding officers and Parliament management had not had discussions about any possible disruptions.
Modise has also announced further cuts to the Sona budget in light of the country’s struggling economy.
More in Politics
-
Moodey: DA can still restore hope among its members
-
'A day of shame': Bathabile Dlamini lashes out over Jacob Zuma arrest warrant
-
KZN ANC dismisses claims it failed to deliver protection to whistle-blower Zulu
-
ANC: Let courts do their work in Zuma matter
-
KZN ANC: The court is prejudiced against Jacob Zuma
-
After arrest warrant issued, Zuma tweets image of himself with rifle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.