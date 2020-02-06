Moodey: DA can still restore hope among its members

Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader John Moodey has acknowledged that despite its poor performance in the last elections, the DA was still able to hold the African National Congress (ANC) to account.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader John Moodey has acknowledged that despite its poor performance in the last elections, the DA was still able to hold the African National Congress (ANC) to account.

Moodey has availed himself to contest for the position of party leader to be elected in May.

Former DA youth leader Mbali Ntuli has also thrown her name into the hat this week.

The party has had to deal with the loss of leaders including Mmusi Maimane, retired federal chairperson Athol Trollip and former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

Moodey said he still believed the party could restore hope among its members.

“Over the past years that I’ve been here, we’ve been able to consolidate and remain focused upon the task at hand and on our mission. For me, it’s a matter of how do we arrest the loss of support, faith in the Democratic Alliance, how do we rebuild ourselves and how do we reposition ourselves with a new offer to South Africa.”