Moodey: DA can still restore hope among its members
Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader John Moodey has acknowledged that despite its poor performance in the last elections, the DA was still able to hold the African National Congress (ANC) to account.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader John Moodey has acknowledged that despite its poor performance in the last elections, the DA was still able to hold the African National Congress (ANC) to account.
Moodey has availed himself to contest for the position of party leader to be elected in May.
Former DA youth leader Mbali Ntuli has also thrown her name into the hat this week.
The party has had to deal with the loss of leaders including Mmusi Maimane, retired federal chairperson Athol Trollip and former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Moodey said he still believed the party could restore hope among its members.
“Over the past years that I’ve been here, we’ve been able to consolidate and remain focused upon the task at hand and on our mission. For me, it’s a matter of how do we arrest the loss of support, faith in the Democratic Alliance, how do we rebuild ourselves and how do we reposition ourselves with a new offer to South Africa.”
More in Politics
-
Parly not concerned by EFF’s threat to disrupt Sona, says Speaker Modise
-
'A day of shame': Bathabile Dlamini lashes out over Jacob Zuma arrest warrant
-
KZN ANC dismisses claims it failed to deliver protection to whistle-blower Zulu
-
ANC: Let courts do their work in Zuma matter
-
KZN ANC: The court is prejudiced against Jacob Zuma
-
After arrest warrant issued, Zuma tweets image of himself with rifle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.