Moerat: Stormers can improve

CAPE TOWN - Stormers lock Salmaan Moerat believes that even though they won their Super Rugby opener against the Hurricanes, the side still had a lot of room for improvement.

The Cape side will lock horns against the Bulls in Super Rugby's second round on Saturday at Newlands.

The north/south derby at Newlands was always going to be a big match and Moerat knows that the forwards in both sides will have a say.

Moerat said that having World Cup-winning players around helps in boosting player confidence and bringing in a winning culture.

"I think there's still a lot of things that we need to improve on especially going to this weekend considering such a big game - north/south derby always a big game, especially amongst the forwards," said Moerat.

"Winning a World Cup brings you that winning culture [and] for any team its important to have a winning culture. Those guys know what it takes to win big games - and I think that is what they bring to this team... composure and know what to do in certain situations," said Moerat.

"Obviously, it's still early days. There's a lot of competitiveness within the side, so I'm trying to make use of the opportunities that I'm getting."