John Steenhuisen’s chief of staff calls it quits
Graham Charters tendered his resignation saying he decided to leave because he believed the DA leader’s office deserved a team that was aligned with his vision for the party.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday lost yet another senior staff member. Graham Charters resigned as the chief of staff to the party’s leader John Steenhuisen.
Charters tendered his resignation saying he decided to leave because he believed the DA leader's office deserved a team that was aligned with his vision for the party.
I have today tendered my resignation as Chief of Staff to the DA Leader with immediate effect. This has not been an easy decision to arrive at, but after much thought, prayer and discussion with friends and family, Siya and I are convinced it is the right decision. (1/3)— Graham Charters (@Graham7Charters) February 6, 2020
Last week, the DA’s communications manager Mabine Seabe resigned with immediate effect.
When Seabe resigned from the party, he stressed that his departure had nothing to do with the recent resignations of former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba or former DA leader Mmusi Maimane last year.
Charters and Seabe worked closely with Maimane when he was DA leader. It was unclear if they would be joining him as forms a new political organisation.
